Left Menu

Rajya Sabha Chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50 per cent women MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar made the announcement in the Upper House on the first day of the Special Session of the Parliament today.

ANI | Updated: 18-09-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 13:46 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman reconstitutes panel of vice-chairpersons with 50 per cent women MPs
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday announced that the panel of vice-chairpersons has been reconstituted with 50 per cent of women parliamentarians and that the percentage may go higher in future. The eight-member panel will now have four women members, including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Kanta Kardam, Sumitra Balmik and Geeta alias Chandraprabha; and Biju Janata Dal's Mamata Mohanta.

Dhankhar made the announcement in the Upper House on the first day of the Special Session of the Parliament. "The House members are informed that the panel of vice-chairpersons has been reconstituted with effect from September 13, 2023. Honourable members will be happy to note that 50% of the vice chairpersons happen to be women," said Dhankhar.

Announcing the names of new panel of vice chairpersons with 50 per cent women MPS, the Chairman also mentioned that the number of woman MPs in the panel may go higher in future. The vice chairpersons are eligible to preside over the house in the absence of the chairman or the deputy chairman.

Besides, Congress' Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Aam Aadmi Party's Narain Dass Gupta, YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy and Santanu Sen from Trinamool Congress were announced as other members of the panel. Special Session of Parliament is being held from September 18-22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023