MSP should be first law in new parliament building: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said a law on MSP guarantee should be the first announcement to come from the new building of the Parliament. ''The government should come good on its election manifesto. If the Prime Minister talks about 'gaanv', 'ghareeb' and 'kisaan' (the village, the poor, and the farmer), then a law on MSP guarantee should be the first announcement to be made from the new building of the Parliament,'' Tikait told PTI on the sidelines of a day-long farmers' mahapanchayat held in Lucknow.

The leader attacked the BJP-led Centre saying it is robbing farmers by charging it high for electricity, which was promised will be given free to them.

''The BJP in UP had in its election manifesto said that if it comes to power, it will provide free electricity to farmers. Later it said free electricity will be provided for one year, but that too did not materialise. Electricity to farmers is free in many states,'' Tikait said. When asked which party or alliance the BKU would support, Tikait said ''time will tell.'' The BKU leader said the mahapanchayat was held to discuss non-payment of sugarcane price to farmers, problems faced by potato growers and by those who were compelled to sell their produce at the half the market rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)