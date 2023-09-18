Left Menu

MSP should be first law in new parliament building: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

If the Prime Minister talks about gaanv, ghareeb and kisaan the village, the poor, and the farmer, then a law on MSP guarantee should be the first announcement to be made from the new building of the Parliament, Tikait told PTI on the sidelines of a day-long farmers mahapanchayat held in Lucknow.The leader attacked the BJP-led Centre saying it is robbing farmers by charging it high for electricity, which was promised will be given free to them.The BJP in UP had in its election manifesto said that if it comes to power, it will provide free electricity to farmers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-09-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:18 IST
MSP should be first law in new parliament building: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday said a law on MSP guarantee should be the first announcement to come from the new building of the Parliament. ''The government should come good on its election manifesto. If the Prime Minister talks about 'gaanv', 'ghareeb' and 'kisaan' (the village, the poor, and the farmer), then a law on MSP guarantee should be the first announcement to be made from the new building of the Parliament,'' Tikait told PTI on the sidelines of a day-long farmers' mahapanchayat held in Lucknow.

The leader attacked the BJP-led Centre saying it is robbing farmers by charging it high for electricity, which was promised will be given free to them.

''The BJP in UP had in its election manifesto said that if it comes to power, it will provide free electricity to farmers. Later it said free electricity will be provided for one year, but that too did not materialise. Electricity to farmers is free in many states,'' Tikait said. When asked which party or alliance the BKU would support, Tikait said ''time will tell.'' The BKU leader said the mahapanchayat was held to discuss non-payment of sugarcane price to farmers, problems faced by potato growers and by those who were compelled to sell their produce at the half the market rate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023