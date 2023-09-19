Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day to meet on Wednesday, the third day of the Special Session. The Upper House will meet again at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The proceeding of the Rajya Sabha was started in the new building of Parliament on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha was also adjourned till September 20 after Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the new Women's Reservation Bill.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The bill has been named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Meanwhile, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Leader of Opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Women Reservation Bill was already passed in 2010 but was stopped.

"They don't give us credit but I want to bring to their notice that the Women Reservation Bill was already passed in 2010 but it was stopped...," he said. He further said that the political parties choose 'weak women', not the educated ones who can fight.

"Literacy rate of women from scheduled caste is less and that's why political parties have a habit of choosing weak women and they won't choose those who're educated and can fight," Kharge said. However, taking offence at Kharge's remarks, Finance Minister Sitharaman said that her party has empowered its women. She also highlighted that President Droupadi Murmu is a woman and a tribal woman.

"We respect the leader of the opposition but to make a sweeping statement that all parties choose women who are not effective is absolutely unacceptable. We all have been empowered by our party, PM. President Droupadi Murmu is an empowered woman...," she said. (ANI)

