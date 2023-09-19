Left Menu

TMC questions why President was not invited to function held in old Parliament building

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday questioned why President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the function held here to mark the move to the new Parliament building.The event held in the historic Central Hall of the old building was presided over by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.Where was the President of India during todays event at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building

19-09-2023
The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday questioned why President Draupadi Murmu was not invited to the function held here to mark the move to the new Parliament building.

The event held in the historic Central Hall of the old building was presided over by Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

"Where was the President of India during today's event at the Central Hall (of the old Parliament building)? Was she invited? Why was she ignored?" TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.

Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha had gathered at the Central Hall of the old Parliament building for the event.

Opposition parties had earlier objected to the President not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building in May.

At least 21 opposition parties had boycotted the inauguration, contending that President Murmu should inaugurate the new building and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sessions of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are summoned and prorogued by the President on the advice of the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

