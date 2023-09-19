At UN, Biden to make a robust case that the world must remain united in defending Ukraine against Russian aggression

President Joe Biden will use his annual address before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to make a robust case that the world must remain united in defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, warning that no nation can be secure if "we allow Ukraine to be carved up''.

"Russia believes that the world will grow weary and allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence. But I ask you this: If we abandon the core principles of the UN Charter to appease an aggressor, can any member state feel confident that they are protected?'' Biden plans to say in his address, according to excerpts released by the White House. "If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?" Biden will say, "the answer is no," as he condemns Russia's "naked aggression" and implores world leaders to stand up and defend Ukraine's sovereignty in order to "deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow".

