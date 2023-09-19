Left Menu

Spain lawmakers don earphones as regional languages make debut in lower house

Spain's lower house of parliament allowed the use of regional languages for the first time on Tuesday as part of a deal to elect a Socialist speaker and amid vocal protests from conservative lawmakers. Legislators used earphones to listen to live translations into Spanish of speeches in Catalan, Basque and Galician as they debated amending house rules to allow their use in proceedings, which had previously been banned in the lower house but partially admitted in the Senate.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 19:48 IST
Spain lawmakers don earphones as regional languages make debut in lower house

Spain's lower house of parliament allowed the use of regional languages for the first time on Tuesday as part of a deal to elect a Socialist speaker and amid vocal protests from conservative lawmakers.

Legislators used earphones to listen to live translations into Spanish of speeches in Catalan, Basque and Galician as they debated amending house rules to allow their use in proceedings, which had previously been banned in the lower house but partially admitted in the Senate. The reform was passed with 176 votes in favour, 169 against and two abstentions. It comes as acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez courts Catalan separatist parties to support him in an investiture vote.

Sanchez's caretaker government has also asked the European Union to make the three languages official at the bloc's institutions. Jose Ramon Gomez Besteiro, a Socialist deputy from the northwestern Galicia region, was the first to speak in his native Galician and was interrupted by far-right Vox spokesperson Pepa Millan, who objected to his use of the language.

After the speaker admonished her, Vox's 33 lawmakers abandoned the chamber in protest, leaving their earphones on a seat where Sanchez usually sits. Lawmakers from the conservative People's Party (PP) refused to use them. The new measure was agreed on Aug. 17 in exchange for backing Francina Armengol's speakership bid.

Her election was the first step in Sanchez's attempts to woo regional parties which hold the keys to renewing his term. He will have to wait until the end of September for his conservative opponent, Alberto Nuñez Feijoo of the People's Party (PP), to make a first attempt at securing the premier job after his party placed first in the July general election.

Feijoo, a bilingual Galician speaker, has so far failed to cobble together enough votes to secure a majority. Public use of Spain's regional languages was censored by the state during Francisco Franco's dictatorship.

After Franco's death in 1975, Spain's fledgling democracy ushered in regional constitutions which declared them official within their region alongside Spanish. The use of these languages has long been a point of contention between Spain's nationalist right, which champions a centralised vision of the country, and other parties seeking to bolster regional rights and diversity.

There are an estimated 9 million speakers of Catalan, 3 million Galician users and some 750,000 people fluent in Basque.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023