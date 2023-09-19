HM Amit Shah expresses gratitude to PM Modi for women's reservation bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the introduction of the Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament that proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

He said the bill will give the women of the country their rights in the true sense.

Shah said the prime minister has shown that the women-led empowerment is not a slogan for the Modi government but a resolution. ''On behalf of crores of countrymen, I heartily congratulate the Prime Minister for this historic decision,'' he said in a statement.

The home minister said be it policy or leadership, India's women power has proved that they are no less than anyone in any field.

The Modi government believes that building a strong and self-reliant India is not possible without the support and strength of women power.

Shah said this decision of the Modi government to give women of the country their due rights, will become the main pillar of building a developed and prosperous India in the times to come.

