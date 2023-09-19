"This is a step that is worth appreciating": Haryana CM on Women's Reservation Bill

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Center's introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha and said that this step is "worth appreciating." He said that the passing of the Bill would make a great stride in the cause of women's empowerment in society.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this (introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill ). Discussion on this topic has been going on for a long time among people. This is a step that is worth appreciating, women will get more opportunities. This will make a great stride in the cause of women's empowerment," CM Khattar said. Earlier in the day, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women Reservation Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. The Bill has been named "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

"Introducing the Bill in the House, the Minister said "This Bill is in relation to women empowerment. By amending Article 239AA of the Constitution, 33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Article 330A reservations of seats for SC/ST in the House of the People." Arjun Meghwal said that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in Lok Sabha will increase to 181.Urging Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' unanimously when it comes to the House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is imperative that women should have a role in policy-making, ensuring women that the Centre is committed to make this bill a law.

"Today a bill has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. After discussion, it will come here also. Today we are taking an important step towards women's empowerment," PM Modi said in Rajya Sabha. Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of the Parliament. (ANI)

