UK PM Sunak to announce new net zero plans in speech this week

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2023 01:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 01:29 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday he would be setting out an "important long-term decision" about the country's net zero commitments in a speech this week. "I am proud that Britain is leading the world on climate change. We are committed to Net Zero by 2050 and the agreements we have made internationally - but doing so in a better, more proportionate way," he said in a statement.

"I'll be giving a speech this week to set out an important long-term decision we need to make so our country becomes the place I know we all want it to be for our children."

