Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi is like "Ramlila artiste": Haryana minister Vij mocks Cong leader

He sometimes is seen sowing crops, sometimes driving tractors and trucks and sometimes he sells vegetables.., Vij told reporters in Ambala when asked about Gandhi wearing a coolies porters trademark red shirt and lifting luggage on his head.Gandhi on Thursday interacted with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi and sought to know their problems.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi is like "Ramlila artiste": Haryana minister Vij mocks Cong leader
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Rahul Gandhi was seen donning the porters' uniform and carrying luggage on his head, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Friday said the Congress leader is like a ''Ramlila artiste'' who has to play multiple roles.

Vij said that some Ramlila committees are short of artistes and an actor has to play multiple roles. ''Rahul Gandhi ji is like a Ramlila artiste. He sometimes is seen sowing crops, sometimes driving tractors and trucks and sometimes he sells vegetables..,'' Vij told reporters in Ambala when asked about Gandhi wearing a coolie's (porter's) trademark red shirt and lifting luggage on his head.

Gandhi on Thursday interacted with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi and sought to know their problems. He was also seen wearing the porters' uniform and lifting luggage on his head.

The former Congress chief has been interacting with various sections of society from mechanics to students, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which he undertook from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, continues with these interactions.

On the women's reservation bill which has been passed by the Parliament, Vij said the Narendra Modi government is committed to empower women.

Vij also took on the Congress, saying during their time they were never serious about providing reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023