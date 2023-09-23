New Jersey governor calls on US Senator Menendez to resign -statement
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday called on Senator Bob Menendez, who represents the U.S. state in the chamber, to resign following his indictment on bribery charges. "The allegations in the indictment against Senator Menendez and four other defendants are deeply disturbing.
"The allegations in the indictment against Senator Menendez and four other defendants are deeply disturbing. These are serious charges that implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system," Murphy said in a statement.
" alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state," Murphy said. "Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation."
