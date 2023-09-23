Left Menu

New Jersey governor calls on US Senator Menendez to resign -statement

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday called on Senator Bob Menendez, who represents the U.S. state in the chamber, to resign following his indictment on bribery charges. "The allegations in the indictment against Senator Menendez and four other defendants are deeply disturbing.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2023 02:40 IST | Created: 23-09-2023 02:40 IST
New Jersey governor calls on US Senator Menendez to resign -statement

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Friday called on Senator Bob Menendez, who represents the U.S. state in the chamber, to resign following his indictment on bribery charges.

"The allegations in the indictment against Senator Menendez and four other defendants are deeply disturbing. These are serious charges that implicate national security and the integrity of our criminal justice system," Murphy said in a statement.

" alleged facts are so serious that they compromise the ability of Senator Menendez to effectively represent the people of our state," Murphy said. "Therefore, I am calling for his immediate resignation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023