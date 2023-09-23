BJP's Vijay Goel collects soil from memorials of former PMs for Meri Maati-Mera Desh campaign

Former Union minister Vijay Goel on Saturday collected soil from the memorial sites of several prime ministers and other great leaders in Delhi as part of the Meri Maati-Mera Desh campaign.

Accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Goel started the soil collection campaign from Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat.

Goel had earlier announced that he would collect soil from the memorials of great personalities in Delhi as part of the campaign.

Under the Meri Maati-Mera Desh campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soil was collected from memorials of different prime ministers situated near Rajghat, he said in a statement.

Soil was collected from the memorials of Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar and Socialist leader Jagjivan Ram, it added.

Goel said the soil collected will be used for the development of an 'Amrit Vatika' near the War Memorial at India Gate.

The campaign celebrates Indian culture and instills a feeling of patriotism among citizens, he said. Opposition leader Bidhuri said the campaign has witnessed overwhelming public participation.

He said soil collected from every corner of India will be placed in the Amrit Vatika and the Amrit Memorial, creating a lasting legacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)