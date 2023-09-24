"Blot on country's cultural heritage": Sanjay Raut on communal slurs by Ramesh Bidhuri

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut said that the language used against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali is not only unparliamentary but also a blot on the country's cultural heritage. "The language used against Danish Ali is not only unparliamentary. It is a blot on the country's cultural heritage and its foundation," Sanjay Raut said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Raut said that while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri has been given a "notice" in other instances, opposition MPs are suspended. "He (Bidhuri) is a Parliamentarian. He has been given a notice but in our case it is suspension. For using the word 'betrayer' they have called for a Privilege Motion against me in Rajya Sabha," Raut said.

On Rajnath Singh's apology following Bidhuri's unparliamentary words, Raut said, "If Rajnath Singh had apologised it means that he is from the old school of the BJP. He is a veteran politician and worked along with Atalji. He represents the old cultural BJP, not the new one. So he thought that it was wrong and hence apologised." "But some ex-Ministers were sitting along with him (Bidhuri), one of them is the ex-Law Minister, our friend Ravi Shankar Prasad ji and Dr Harshvardhan were laughing. Have they also lost their mind? BJP is a degrading force and they will also degrade the country," Raut said.

Speaking on the Janata Dal (Secular) party joining hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Sanjay Raut said, "I don't think it is challenging. There are one or two districts where this party has influence. In the last 2019 Lok Sabha elections, you must have seen that his own family members lost the election…In Karnataka, Congress has presented such a big challenge in front of BJP, so they have to fight somewhere." Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari said that for the BJP, Ramesh Bidhuri is the "perfect BJP man" just as in 1933 the National Socialists used to talk about creating the "perfect German man".

"Way back in 1933, when the National Socialists were in power in Germany, they used to talk about creating the perfect German man. In Ramesh Bidhuri the BJP seems to have created the perfect BJP man," Manish Tewari said. (ANI)

