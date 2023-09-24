"Railways have witnessed unprecedented transformation under visionary leadership of PM Modi": JP Nadda
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off nine Vande Bharat express trains on Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda on Sunday said that railways have witnessed an unprecedented transformation under the visionary leadership of PM Modi.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off nine Vande Bharat express trains on Sunday, BJP National President JP Nadda said that railways have witnessed an unprecedented transformation under the visionary leadership of PM Modi. Taking to X (former Twitter), JP Nadda said," I extend my heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi Ji for flagging off nine Vande Bharat Express trains today. This advanced and indigenous train has transformed the dynamics of rail travel in India and is playing a key role in fulfilling our goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat."
JP Nadda further stated that developments in railways will lead to a new era of connectivity and help make progress in the realisation of a developed India. "Our railways have witnessed an unprecedented transformation under the visionary leadership of PM Modi Ji, and we have made rapid progress in modernising our rail infrastructure and facilitating ease of travel for our people. As we advance our journey in Amrit Kaal, the colossal developments in railways will usher in a new era of connectivity and lead to the realisation of a developed India," the BJP president said.
Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually flagged off nine Vande Bharat Express trains, and said that the speed and scale of infrastructure development are matching with aspirations of 140 crore Indians. The new trains are Udaipur – Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad –Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada – Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna – Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar – Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi – Howrah Vande Bharat Express and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.
These Vande Bharat trains will be the fastest trains along the routes of their operation and will help save considerable time for the passengers. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement said that the introduction of these Vande Bharat trains will herald a new standard of rail service in the country.
"These trains, equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features, including Kavach technology, will be a key step towards providing modern, speedy and comfortable means of travel to common people, professionals, businessmen, student community and tourists," the statement said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
