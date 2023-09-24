Left Menu

Patnaik lauds Modi, says PM working to root out corruption

also there has been less corruption in this BJP government, Patnaik said.Replying to a question on the Womens Reservation Bill, Patnaik said I think its a very important step. He said the Odisha government has been dedicatedly working towards eradication of poverty and all-round development of the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-09-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 21:07 IST
Patnaik lauds Modi, says PM working to root out corruption
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated his ''steps to eradicate corruption''.

Patnaik was participating in an interactive session at the Odisha Literary Festival organised here by The New Indian Express group. Rating the Modi government ''8 out of 10'', Patnaik hailed the Centre's foreign policy and work towards eradication of corruption.

''I rate the Modi government 8 out of 10 because of what he has done for foreign policy and also in various other matters... also there has been less corruption in this (BJP) government,'' Patnaik said.

Replying to a question on the Women's Reservation Bill, Patnaik said: ''I think it's a very important step. My party has always supported women empowerment. My father (ex-CM Biju Patnaik) had reserved 33 per cent of the seats for women in local elections, and I increased it to 50 per cent.'' Patnaik said his party had fielded women candidates in 33 per cent of the Lok Sabha seats in Odisha in the 2019 polls.

The BJD president also supported 'one nation, one election', saying, ''We have always welcomed it, we are prepared for it.'' Asked about his government's relationship with the Centre, Patnaik said, ''We have a cordial relationship with the Centre. Naturally, we want the development of our state and it's important to have the Union government's partnership in the development.'' Patnaik said politics ''need not be dirty'' as it can be a great platform for serving the people. He said the Odisha government has been dedicatedly working towards eradication of poverty and all-round development of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023