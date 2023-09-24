Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in MP's Dhar district next month

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-09-2023
Priyanka Gandhi to address rally in MP's Dhar district next month
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on October 5 to mark the culmination of the party's “Jan Akrosh” yatras.

State Congress media department in-charge KK Mishra told PTI on Sunday that the yatras flagged off from seven places have covered nearly 40 per cent of the itinerary in the last six days.

''A rally will be organised in Mohankheda in Dhar district on October 5 to mark the culmination of these yatras. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the rally,'' Mishra said. Ahead of the assembly polls, due later this year, the ruling BJP rolled out the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on September 3 and the Congress launched the 'Jan Akrosh Yatra' on September 19.

The Congress has been raising various issues including ''corruption, unemployment, atrocities on Dalits and rising inflation'' during its public outreach campaign.

The Congress' Yatra is expected to cover 11,400 kilometres across all the 230 assembly segments in 15 days from the launch.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP missed another shot to power by a whisker as Congress won 114 out of 230 seats, restricting the saffron party to 109.

The Congress under Kamal Nath formed a coalition government with the support of Independents, BSP, and SP. However, the dispensation collapsed after 15 months when a string of Congress MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, now a Union minister, joined the saffron party, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister.

