Guarantee schemes will help Congress in LS poll: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa
The opposition parties are finding fault with the schemes to hide the shame of their defeat, he said.He said the common man has benefited from the schemes and this will definitely help the Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
The implementation of the pre-poll guarantee schemes by the state government is the direct answer to opposition criticism against the Congress, Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa said on Sunday.
Addressing reporters here, Bangarappa said the Congress government has implemented the guarantees within 120 days of coming to power in the state. The opposition parties are finding fault with the schemes to hide the shame of their defeat, he said.
He said the common man has benefited from the schemes and this will definitely help the Congress in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The voters have sent a clear message to the BJP for disturbing communal harmony in the state in the last assembly elections, he said.
