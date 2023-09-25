Uttarakhand CM leaves for UK to invite industrialists for investors summit in state
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami left for the United Kingdom on Monday to invite Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and industrialists for the Global Investors Conference to be held in Uttarakhand in December.
''Leaving today for London and Birmingham to meet and invite NRI and international industrialists to the 'Global Investors Conference' being held to achieve the goal of a strong Uttarakhand,'' Dhami wrote on social networking site X. Describing Uttarakhand as a rapidly growing state in terms of investment, Dhami expressed confidence people from abroad will also invest in the state.
It will create employment opportunities and give a new momentum to the development of Uttarakhand, he said.
During the four-day tour, the Chief Minister will hold meetings with industrialists and roadshows to invite investors for the summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Birmingham
- Pushkar Singh Dhami
- Dhami
- Non-Resident Indians
- London
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds meeting with realty investors for proposed Global Investors Summit
Pradhan, Dhami inaugurate Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Dehradun
Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds meeting with investors ahead of Global Investors Summit-2023
Eyeing Rs 2.5 lakh crore investments during Uttarakhand Global Investors' Summit: Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Dhami greets people on Hindi Diwas, says “Hindi not just a language but an expression of emotions”