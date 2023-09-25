Tripura: BJP, CPI(M) to oppose Sep 30 bandh called by Tipra Motha

The ruling BJP and the CPI(M) will oppose the 12-hour bandh on September 30 called by the Tipra Motha in tribal council areas in Tripura. The shutdown in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) areas was called by the regional party to demand an early constitutional solution to the problem of the indigenous people in the state. "The Tipra Motha, which is ruling the autonomous district council, is facing an existential crisis after giving false assurance to the indigenous people of achieving greater Tipraland during the last assembly elections. It was an eyewash to them. ''Now, its supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma is trying to allure the tribal people for the second time by calling bandh in tribal council areas. The people will reject it,'' state BJP chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty told PTI.

He also alleged that the development came to a standstill in the tribal areas despite the availability of funds. ''They have completely failed to meet the basic needs of the tribal people. The bandh has been called to divert the attention of them.

''Since the bandh will not serve the interest of people living in the TTAADC areas, the BJP will oppose it,'' he said. Senior CPI(M) leader Narayan Kar also said the Left party opposed the bandh. ''If Union Home Minister Amit Shah is very positive towards their demand as claimed by the Tipra Motha supremo, then why does he call a bandh?,'' he said.

He also alleged that the Tipra Motha was rapidly losing its ground in the tribal areas for its wrong policy. ''The people in the district council are facing hardships due to lack of employment, development activities and poor conditions in health and education. We want the Tipra Motha to focus on meeting the basic needs of tribal people instead of bandh. We strongly oppose the strike,'' he said.

When contacted, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha said the party neither supports nor opposes the bandh as this is in between the Tipra Motha and the BJP who are in power in the state and TTAADC respectively.

