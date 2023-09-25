“Congress deserves zero marks for the way it ran government...”: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the ruling Congress in Rajasthan and said people have made up their minds to oust it in the assembly polls later this year. Addressing 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' here, PM Modi referred to the Parliament passing the Women's Reservation Bill and said it was done because of the support of people to the BJP exercised through voting.

"The people of Rajasthan have sounded the bugle against the bad governance of Congress. Congress deserves to get zero marks for the way they ran the government here. The people of Rajasthan have decided to remove the Gehlot government and bring back BJP," he said. "For many years, women had been waiting for 33% reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. I have not done this but the power of your vote achieved it," he added.

The Prime Minister greeted people gathered near the venue of the 'Parivartan Sankalp' rally in Jaipur in Rajasthan. The Prime Minister reached Jaipur after addressing a rally in Bhopal. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are among five states which will go to the polls later this year.

Before addressing the gathering in Jaipur, PM Modi paid floral tributes to BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary. In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of independents and the BSP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)