Left Menu

Shouldn't be measuring Gandhi's importance by size of his photo: BJP's Vijay Goel slams Sam Pitroda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:51 IST
Shouldn't be measuring Gandhi's importance by size of his photo: BJP's Vijay Goel slams Sam Pitroda
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel Monday hit out at Congress leader Sam Pitroda for questioning the ''purpose'' of using Mahatma Gandhi's photo with an ''oversize'' image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the importance of the Father of the Nation should not measured by the size of his photograph.

Slamming Pitroda, Gandhi Smriti vice chairman Goel said, ''Sam Pitroda, it was not expected from you, that you would measure Gandhi's importance by the size of his photo.'' ''As the Vice President of 'Gandhi Smriti', I invite you to see hundreds of photographs, martyrdom site and statues of Gandhi ji at Gandhi Smriti,'' said Goel, a former Union minister.

''I am surprised that in all this you saw only one photo of Prime Minister Modi. Whereas Modi is also the president of 'Gandhi Smriti','' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Reacting to a social media post on the banner featuring Gandhi and Modi, Pitroda said it was sad to see Gandhi's image reduced in size. ''What is the purpose to repeat Gandhi's quote with oversize image of Modi? Have some sense please. What are we trying to accomplish?'' he said.

Situated on the Tees January Road, the Gandhi Smriti is a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. It is the location where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on 30 January 1948.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023