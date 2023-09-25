Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha adjourns sine die

The Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Monday adjourned sine die after seven sittings, including a private member's day, and proceedings that lasted over 36 hours.

During Monday's proceedings, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur urged the government to withdraw the case against Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar, saying it would set a wrong tradition of registering cases against MLAs.

Kumar was booked for obstructing a public servant on duty and threatening to cause injury to him on the complaint of a revenue officer in August.

Thakur expressed surprise over the government's white paper on the financial position of the state, and said that there are many issues in the paper which are part of the central government's domain.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the previous BJP government in Himachal Pradesh "did not plead the case effectively of the state before the Fifteenth Finance Commission". This resulted in lesser devolution of Revenue Deficit Grants to the state and reduction in the limit for raising loans, which in turn deteriorated the financial position of the state, he said.

Agnihotri expressed surprise that the BJP did not support the state government resolution seeking financial help of Rs 12,000 crore from the Centre. He added that the BJP can amend its "mistake" by getting Rs 12,000 crore sanctioned from the central government for relief and restoration works.

Winding up the session that began on September 18, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that during the session, 369 starred and 176 unstarred questions were raised and eight bills were introduced and passed.

The House also passed a resolution declaring calamities during monsoons as national disasters and urging the Union government to give a special package of Rs 12,000 crore.

The House discussed eight matters arising out of answers to questions by members, five issues through calling attention motions, three short discussions and three Private member resolutions, the speaker said.

