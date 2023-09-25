Left Menu

Village heads seek extension of Delhi e-bus services to Haryana's Jhajjar

Village heads from Haryanas Jhajjar district on Monday requested Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to extend e-bus services to the Jhajjar bus stand.The sarpanches and the pradhans of several villages in Jhajjar met Gahlot and expressed their desire for the districts residents to benefit from the ecofriendly bus service pioneered by the Delhi government, the city government said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 21:52 IST
Village heads from Haryana's Jhajjar district on Monday requested Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot to extend e-bus services to the Jhajjar bus stand.

The sarpanches and the pradhans of several villages in Jhajjar met Gahlot and expressed their desire for the district's residents to benefit from the ecofriendly bus service pioneered by the Delhi government, the city government said in a statement. Gahlot said in a post on X after the meeting, ''Today, sarpanches and heads of different villages of Jhajjar district of Haryana visited my office and requested that the services of Delhi's state-of-the-art e-buses should be extended to Jhajjar bus stand in Haryana so that the people of Haryana can also benefit from Delhi's EV revolution.'' He further said, ''I have assured them that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government will consider their demands.'' The delegation that met Gahlot was led by Anurag Dhanda, senior vice-president of the AAP' Haryana unit. In January, the city government extended bus services of the Delhi Transport Corporation between the Najafgarh terminal in Delhi to AIIMS-Jhajjar in Haryana's Badsa village.

