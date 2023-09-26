PM Modi lauds India's Diplomatic, scientific achievements at G20 University Connect Finale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India's diplomatic and scientific achievements in the past month adding that India's diplomacy has reached new heights. The Prime Minister was addressing the G20 University Connect finale. "Two weeks back, in this Bharat Mandapam, there was a great bustle. This Bharat Mandapam had become a happening place. I am delighted that in the same Bharat Mandapam, my future Bharat is present," PM Modi said at the G20 University Connect Finale.

He further said that the world is surprised to see the height at which India took the organising of G20. But I am not surprised...Do you know why? "When youth like you take up the responsibility to make an event successful, it does become successful," he added.

"Before G20, the BRICS Summit was held in South Africa. With India's efforts, six new countries were included in the BRICS community. You have chosen me to do all the good deeds," the PM added. Giving a recap of the last 30 days, PM Modi praised the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"I want to give you a recap of the last 30 days. That will give you an idea of the speed and scale of New India. You must remember the 23rd of August...Everyone was praying and then suddenly there was a smile on everyone's face. The entire world heard India's voice - India is on the Moon. 23rd August has become immortal in the country as National Sports Day. But after that, India launched its solar mission soon after the success of its lunar mission," he said. Also invoking the passage of 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in Parliament, PM Modi said that the new Parliament building filled the entire country with pride.

"You saw the first session of Parliament in the new Parliament building. The first Bill that was passed in the new Parliament building filled the entire country with pride. Through 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', Parliament happily accepted women-led development," he said. He further said that several initiatives taken to empower SCs, STs, OBCs, the poor, and the middle class in the last 30 days and the government also launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana for artisans. Several programmes were held across the country under the G-20 University Connect initiative. They witnessed extensive participation from higher education institutions. (ANI)

