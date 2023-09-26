Left Menu

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Former Union minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday underwent an angioplasty procedure at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, said a doctor.Hussain 54 underwent the medical procedure after he showed the evolvement of a heart attack, said Dr Jalil Parkar, senior consultant, Lilavati Hospital.Angioplasty is a procedure carried out by doctors to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels that supply blood to the heart.Around 4.30 pm, Hussain complained of high blood pressure.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Tuesday underwent an angioplasty procedure at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, said a doctor.

Hussain (54) underwent the medical procedure after he ''showed the evolvement of a heart attack'', said Dr Jalil Parkar, senior consultant, Lilavati Hospital.

Angioplasty is a procedure carried out by doctors to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels that supply blood to the heart.

''Around 4.30 pm, Hussain complained of high blood pressure. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar called me for his hospitalisation to Lilavati where Hussain showed the evolvement of a heart attack. Cardiologist Suresh Vijan performed an angioplasty on him,'' said Dr Parkar.

There was no damage to his heart muscle, he added.

