Backlash over mockery of ''Sanatana'' and also ''Bharat'' may propel BJP to victory in 2024: RSS functionary

A top RSS functionary Tuesday predicted that the current dispensation at the Centre may return to power ''with greater electoral success'' as a result of the ''backlash over mockery of 'Sanatana' (Dharma or religion) and 'Bharat', the name by which the country has been known since ages''.

Talking to reporters here, the functionary, who insisted on anonymity, also made out a case for anti-conversion laws, stating religious conversions are a ''challenge'' facing the nation faces, which he argued can be met adequately only if social awareness complements legislative measures.

The RSS leader added that anti-conversion laws were a ''constitutionally valid'' means and cited the example of a law brought in Himachal Pradesh by a government then headed by Congress leader Veer Bhadra Singh.

He also underscored that ''Dalits and tribals were most vulnerable'' to religious proselytisation and social mobilization efforts must take this into account.

He also identified ''love jihad'' (proletysation through romance or marriages) as another area of concern, claiming that the contentious term was first used by ''a judge of the Kerala High Court''.

Claiming that Christians and Sikhs shared the anxieties of Hindus with regard to ''love jihad'', he said the RSS' help in this regard has been sought, in a state like Kerala, by some churches and district units of the CPI(M).

''Social awareness plays an important role in preventing Hindu girls from exploitation of this kind. The Rashtra Seva Samiti has been doing a great job in this direction'', he claimed.

The RSS functionary also said ''those attacking Sanatana Dharma, labelling it as Manuvad and Brahmanvad (Brahminical)'' have ''never been able to pinpoint what they mean by these terms''.

He also claimed that the ABVP, the RSS' student wing, had held a survey in the late 1940s, the result of which ''confirmed that public opinion was in favour of the name Bharat'', while arguing that the ''backlash over mockery of 'Sanatana' and also 'Bharat', the name by which the country has been known since ages'', may well help the BJP-led NDA alliance score a win in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The RSS leader also said ''top Congress leaders of yore like Mahatma Gandhi, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Sardar Patel and Rajendra Prasad took pride in being Hindus''.

''We are not sure if Jawaharlal Nehru used the word Sanatana but his Discovery of India is full of India's ancient cultural and spiritual heritage'', said the functionary.

He also came out in favour of the proposal for ''one nation one poll'', stating that it was in line with the ideology of the RSS which believes such a move would ''lead to Lokmat parishkar (help voters make better choices)''.

He claimed the RSS' ''dream of Akhand Bharat (united India) may one day become a reality, like the unification of Germany'' since India, Pakistan and Bangladesh were ''essentially one nation, which was divided by British colonialists who wanted to prolong their rule''.

The RSS functionary also dismissed allegations of the Sangh being anti-Muslim, saying ''we remain in touch with Muslim social groups and try to help them in various ways. We do not interact with political leaders among Muslims since basically we are a social, and not a political organization''.

He also said the RSS, which was established on the Vijaya Dashmi of 1925, ''hopes to spread its presence to every nook and corner of the country when it observes its centenary two years from now''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)