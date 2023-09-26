Ahead of PM's rally in T'gana, BRS launches blistering attack on Modi

Ahead of Prime Minister's rally to be organised by the BJP, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said Narendra Modi should apologise to the people of Telangana for allegedly hurting their sentiments with his comments on the state's formation.

In a sharp attack on Modi, who is scheduled to address a public meeting of the BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1, Rama Rao alleged that the PM has spoken insultingly about the formation of Telangana repeatedly in the past 10 years, hurting the self-respect of its people.

On the formation of Telangana, Modi has said several times in Parliament that Congress killed the mother (Andhra Pradesh) to give birth to the child, claimed Rama Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

''Saying that the child was taken out by killing the mother shows lack of knowledge and wisdom,'' he said, adding that BJP would face the curse of the people for insulting them and their sacrifices.

Modi has also claimed that no celebrations took place when Telangana was formed 10 years ago, the minister recalled.

Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' on September 18, Modi had said there were celebrations everywhere when the three new states of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created during Vajpayee's time, but lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both states.

He further said Modi does not have the moral right to enter Mahabubnagar, one of the most backward districts in the country, as the PM has not referred the issue of deciding the share of Telangana in Godavari and Krishna rivers to the water tribunal.

Modi should spell out the Centre's stand, before coming to Mahabubnagar, on BRS' demand that Telangana should be given 500 TMC out of the undivided Andhra Pradesh's share of 811 TMC in Krishna waters.

Rama Rao also launched a scathing attack on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for rejecting the state cabinet's recommendation to nominate two BRS leaders to the legislative council in the Governor's quota.

The Minister described the Governors as ''Modi's agents'' and called them ''undemocratic''.

Noting that Tamilisai was the President of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit before being appointed as the head of the state in Telangana, Rama Rao cited the Sarkaria Commission report to say that those in active politics should not be appointed as Governors.

Is Tamilisai Soundararajan not working like a BJP leader? he asked.

''We strongly condemn the attitude of this Governor,'' the BRS leader said.

Rama Rao also cited examples of some BJP leaders being nominated as MLCs in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh.

On BRS' stance on 'one nation, one election', he said, ''it is an election gimmick of Prime Minister Modi.'' ''Modi has been the most inefficient, inept, incompetent Prime Minister of independent India and probably the most corrupt. Therefore, in order to divert the attention of people, he will resort to all kinds of gimmicks and 100 per cent 'one nation, one election' is a poll gimmick. ''If he is serious, special session was convened. He could have brought the bill. What I believe honestly is that it is an attention diverting gimmick,'' Rama Rao said.

He said if there was a decline in number of seats in Parliament for southern states post delimitation of constituencies, people cutting across political parties would voice their concern.

''South is the largest contributor to India's economy. Nineteen per cent of the population is contributing nearly 35 per cent of India's GDP. Therefore, I think we need to certainly have our voices heard. Our representation cannot come down in any form,'' he said.

Reacting to the arrest of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with AP Skill Development scam, he said it is primarily a political issue confined to Andhra Pradesh.

''It is a battle of wits between the two political parties in Andhra Pradesh which has no consequence, which has no effect on Telangana or its people,'' he said.

Rama Rao said Naidu's son and TDP leader Nara Lokesh had asked why rallies in support of his father were not being permitted in Hyderabad.

He said he responded saying that protests in Hyderabad in support of Naidu could be countered by others with another rally, which could lead to law and order issues.

