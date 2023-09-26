Zelenskiy says there will be more Ukrainian actions against the Russian 'terrorist state'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that sanctions on Russia were not sufficient to halt its "aggression" and vowed new Ukrainian action against the "terrorist state." "We clearly see which directions of pressure on Russia need to be strengthened to prevent (its) terrorist capabilities from growing," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Sanctions are not enough.
"We clearly see which directions of pressure on Russia need to be strengthened to prevent (its) terrorist capabilities from growing," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"Sanctions are not enough. There will also be more of our own Ukrainian actions against the terrorist state. As long as Russia's aggression continues, Russia must feel its losses."
