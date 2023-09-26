Left Menu

Zelenskiy says there will be more Ukrainian actions against the Russian 'terrorist state'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that sanctions on Russia were not sufficient to halt its "aggression" and vowed new Ukrainian action against the "terrorist state." "We clearly see which directions of pressure on Russia need to be strengthened to prevent (its) terrorist capabilities from growing," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Sanctions are not enough.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:30 IST
Zelenskiy says there will be more Ukrainian actions against the Russian 'terrorist state'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that sanctions on Russia were not sufficient to halt its "aggression" and vowed new Ukrainian action against the "terrorist state."

"We clearly see which directions of pressure on Russia need to be strengthened to prevent (its) terrorist capabilities from growing," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"Sanctions are not enough. There will also be more of our own Ukrainian actions against the terrorist state. As long as Russia's aggression continues, Russia must feel its losses."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023