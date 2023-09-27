Left Menu

Can not believe I am going to contest election, says BJP leader Vijayvargiya; Cong says it is demotion for him

Making a senior leader like him a candidate in assembly elections is like demoting an in-charge of a police station to constable, state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said.Incidentally, the BJP has not yet announced candidate for the Indore-3 constituency, currently represented by Vijayvargiyas son Akash.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:16 IST
Can not believe I am going to contest election, says BJP leader Vijayvargiya; Cong says it is demotion for him
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said he is finding it hard to believe that the party decided to make him a candidate in the coming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Opposition Congress, however, took a jibe at him, saying that his situation was akin to that of a `police station in-charge becoming constable'.

"I still cannot believe that I am a candidate. I am telling you the truth. I do not feel that I have got an election ticket and become a candidate,'' the BJP leader said, speaking before a gathering of party workers here on Tuesday night.

In the second list of candidates announced by the ruling BJP this week, Vijayvargiya was nominated from Indore-1 assembly constituency, his home turf, currently represented by Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla. The BJP has so far announced candidates for 79 out of 230 seats. He did not have even ''one percent desire'' to contest the elections, the BJP leader said.

On a lighter note, Vijayvargiya said he was under the impression that he would have to go to different places to give speeches during the campaign as he had become a ''big leader''. Before his candidature was declared, it was planned that he would speak at election meetings at eight places every day, he said, adding that he was to reach five places by helicopter and drive to the remaining three. "...but what you think does not happen. Whatever God wishes, happens. It was God's wish that I should contest election and once again go among the public," he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, mocked him for repeatedly expressing surprise over his candidature. "It seems that due to the internal strife among top BJP leaders, Vijayvargiya has been pushed into the electoral battle against his wishes. Making a senior leader like him a candidate in assembly elections is like demoting an in-charge of a police station to constable," state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla said.

Incidentally, the BJP has not yet announced candidate for the Indore-3 constituency, currently represented by Vijayvargiya's son Akash. Kailash Vijayvargiya had not contested the 2018 assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023