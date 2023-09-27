Canadian PM apologises after parliamentary speaker publicly praised Nazi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday apologised after the former speaker of the House of Commons chamber praised a Nazi veteran during a session where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was present.

"This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada," Trudeau told reporters, saying he would shortly stand up in the House of Commons to formally offer Parliament's "unreserved apologies" for what happened.

