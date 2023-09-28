West Bengal: Group-D candidates protest against govt in Kolkata demanding jobs

Group D-qualified candidates in West Bengal took out a protest rally in Kolkata against the state government demanding jobs on Wednesday. West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari also joined the protest.

While speaking to ANI during the protest rally, Suvendu targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "These people are suffering, and their demands are right. Mamata Banerjee's government is not giving them jobs. So to support this demand, I am participating in the protest as the opposition leader of the Bengal legislative assembly," he said. The leader of the opposition further added, "This protest will go on, and there will be a legal battle... The government has to accept this demand."

Earlier, the West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee over the dengue outbreak in the state by taking to his X account and saying the Home (Police) Minister of West Bengal is busy saving the Health Minister of West Bengal as the dengue menace in the state spirals out of control. Incidentally, both portfolios are held by CM Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)

