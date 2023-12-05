US will continue push for hostage releases in Gaza - Sullivan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2023 01:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 01:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States will continue to press for the release of additional hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
Sullivan, who said he held several rounds of phone calls over the weekend regarding the developments in Gaza, says Hamas is refusing to release civilian women.
(Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Mark Porter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
