Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to hold public meditation event in Dubai on Friday for world peace

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday said that he would conduct a public meditation event on Friday in Dubai for world peace with over 15,000 participants from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living, has been invited to COP28 to deliver a speech about his contributions to peacebuilding, disaster and trauma relief, poverty alleviation, and climate action.

Talking to PTI here, Ravi Shankar said he will conduct a public event for world peace with over 15,000 participants from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, apart from hundreds of thousands of people who will be tuning in to the live stream from across the world.

The spiritual leader will lead individuals through a profound experience of inner calm, which he asserts is the first step towards worldwide harmony.

The event will take place at the Al Nasr Club-Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

He said that the role of faith leaders is very important for COP28, where they are the channel partners with Government policies to bring the message to the gross root.

''To achieve anything, we need public participation and an active role in faith and social groups,'' said Ravi Shankar, who is in the UAE for a week-long series of engagements including strategic dialogues with the leadership of the UAE and high-level discussions at COP28.

On the Israel-Palestine conflict, he said that he was always ready to bring peace to this situation. ''It's our nature to resolve conflict and bring peace. We always come forward to work after the war trauma too. Our volunteers work in danger without any fear,'' he said.

Earlier, he met with Sheikh Hamad bin Mohamed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah and member of the Supreme Council, and they discussed a diverse range of topics.

Ravi Shanker will also address the UN Environmental Programme where he will elaborate upon the importance of internal transformation as a strategy to foster a sustainable lifestyle and achieve a state of balance between human activities and the environment.

He will also participate actively in a panel discussion organised by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification centred around the Faith Pavilion, which will explore the profound impact that interfaith collaboration can have on sustainable land management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)