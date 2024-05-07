Drunk Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman Dragged from Two-Wheeler in Kerala

A woman suffered injuries on Tuesday after she was allegedly dragged off her two-wheeler and assaulted in broad daylight at Thiruvalla here, by a man who was under the influence of alcohol, police said. As the incident occurred close to the Thiruvalla police station, he was immediately caught and a case under various provisions of the IPC, including Section 354 (assault of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was lodged against him.

Prior to the incident, the man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, went to the police station, claiming his two-wheeler was there, an officer said.

He attacked the woman after he was sent away from the police station, the officer said.

The woman was on her way back after dropping her sister at the nearby railway station and had stopped her scooter to make a call, police said.

The accused man took the vehicle's key, and when she tried to stop him, he pulled her off the scooter and onto the ground, causing injuries to her, it said.

The injured woman has been admitted to a hospital.

After the man was arrested, he was taken for medical examination to the same government hospital, police said.

As he was brought back to the police vehicle after his medical examination, relatives of the injured woman attacked him, as per visuals of the incident shown on TV channels.

The relatives hit him several times by opening the door of the police vehicle, despite the officers pushing them away time and again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)