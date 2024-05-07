Left Menu

Drunk Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman Dragged from Two-Wheeler in Kerala

Woman dragged from two-wheeler, assaulted by drunk man in Kerala

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:13 IST
Drunk Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman Dragged from Two-Wheeler in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A woman suffered injuries on Tuesday after she was allegedly dragged off her two-wheeler and assaulted in broad daylight at Thiruvalla here, by a man who was under the influence of alcohol, police said. As the incident occurred close to the Thiruvalla police station, he was immediately caught and a case under various provisions of the IPC, including Section 354 (assault of criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), was lodged against him.

Prior to the incident, the man, allegedly in an inebriated condition, went to the police station, claiming his two-wheeler was there, an officer said.

He attacked the woman after he was sent away from the police station, the officer said.

The woman was on her way back after dropping her sister at the nearby railway station and had stopped her scooter to make a call, police said.

The accused man took the vehicle's key, and when she tried to stop him, he pulled her off the scooter and onto the ground, causing injuries to her, it said.

The injured woman has been admitted to a hospital.

After the man was arrested, he was taken for medical examination to the same government hospital, police said.

As he was brought back to the police vehicle after his medical examination, relatives of the injured woman attacked him, as per visuals of the incident shown on TV channels.

The relatives hit him several times by opening the door of the police vehicle, despite the officers pushing them away time and again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

European shares hit one-month high as earnings take centre stage

 Global
2
"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghvi

"400 paar' is slogan of public, Congress can't suppress it": Gujarat HM Hars...

 India
3
Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

Colombian maritime companies hit with US visa curbs over migrant transport

 Global
4
Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Excellence

Infosys Earns Prestigious ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Artificial Intell...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024