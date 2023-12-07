Why BJP gets offended when someone questions EVMs: Baghel

Outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday asked why the Bharatiya Janata Party gets offended by any criticism of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He was talking to reporters at the Raipur airport before leaving for Delhi to attend a meeting of the Congress on Friday to review the results of the just-concluded assembly elections in five states.

The ruling Congress suffered a shock defeat in Chhattisgarh where the BJP made a comeback to power by bagging 54 of the 90 seats.

Asked about Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh's statement that any machine with a chip can be hacked and he had opposed voting through EVMs since 2003, Baghel said the BJP gets upset whenever anyone speaks about EVMs. ''Why should they feel so offended? They get offended, which means there must be something. It will come up before you if the issue is taken up further,'' he said. Asked about the reasons for the Congress's loss in Chhattisgarh, Baghel said it will be known after the review.

''I have already said that we have accepted the peoples' mandate,'' he added.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Deepak Baij also left for Delhi to attend the party meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)