FACTBOX-Who is still banned on X?

U.S. right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is back on X, formerly known as Twitter, as of Sunday. Jones was allowed back on the social media platform after a poll organized by X's owner Elon Musk backed his return, marking the end of a nearly five-year ban.

Under Musk, who acquired the social media site in 2022, X has moved to reinstate the accounts of some users who had been permanently banned, including former U.S. President Donald Trump. Here is a list of some of the accounts that remain banned from X as of Sunday afternoon. It is not an exhaustive list, and some users have returned to the platform using new handles.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment. DAVID DUKE

The account of the former leader of the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan remains suspended on X. Twitter banned Duke in 2020 as it tried to curb the spread of hateful content on the platform. INFOWARS

The account of Alex Jones' website Infowars also appear to still be inactive after the return of its leader to X. Twitter banned Infowars in 2018. MARTIN SHKRELI

Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive who was convicted of fraud and served time in jail, had his Twitter account permanently suspended in 2017. The "pharma bro" has reportedly been trying to get his original account reinstated but to no avail so far. After he left prison in 2022, Shkreli returned to the social media site with a new handle. NICK FUENTES

An account for American white supremacist Nick Fuentes appeared to still be suspended as of Sunday. Fuentes was banned from Twitter for a second time in January when the company was already under Musk's leadership. RAUL CASTRO

The leader of Cuba's Communist Party was permanently suspended from Twitter in 2019 and it remains inactive. Castro, now 92, has since retired from public office.

