Telangana Speaker recognises KCR as Leader of Opposition

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 11:23 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Saturday recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

The announcement was made by Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar in the House.

''I recognised Bharat Rashtra Samiti Legislature Party as the main opposition party since it is the second-largest party with the strength of 39 members in the third Telangana Legislative Assembly and its leader Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, MLA, is recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the third Telangana Legislative Assembly,'' the Speaker said.

The announcement came ahead of the debate on the Motion of Thanks on Address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to the legislature on Friday. The Congress assumed power in the state, winning 64 out of the total 119 seats in the recent assembly polls, while its pre-poll ally CPI bagged one seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

