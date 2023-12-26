Serbian opposition figure to press on with hunger strike after health worsens

A leading figure in Serbia's main opposition party vowed on Tuesday to press on with a hunger strike to protest against election fraud, in defiance of medical advice following a deterioration in her health after nine days without food. The opposition Serbia Against Violence alliance, which placed second in a general election earlier this month, has accused the ruling populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of widespread vote fraud, which the authorities deny.

Marinika Tepic, who went on hunger strike along with five colleagues following the vote, was placed on twice daily intravenous drips following a deterioration in her health on Monday. In an interview, she told Reuters she was expecting a team of doctors later on Tuesday and planned to reject further medical advice to end her protest. "They will probably ask me to stop the hunger strike and I will ask them to help this struggle to continue," Tepic said. "This is the struggle for our freedom."

The hunger strikers have been living inside the state election commission office in a building in the centre of Belgrade that once housed the parliament. Speaking of her own children, Tepic broke into tears.

"I tell them you will not be ashamed one day," she said. "We have to secure a better country for our children." Tepic accused authorities of including dead people on voter lists, and importing voters from Bosnia and Kosovo.

"We are seeking an international mission to conduct a revision of the entire election process," she said. "We want the election to be annulled and a new one to be held in 5-6 months but in better conditions." The SNS won 46.72% of the votes in the snap parliamentary election, according to state election commission preliminary results. Serbia Against Violence placed second with 23.56% of the vote, and the Socialist Party of Serbia third with 6.56%.

An international monitoring mission last Monday said the ruling party had gained an unfair advantage through media bias, the improper influence of President Aleksandar Vucic and voting irregularities such as vote buying. Serbia Against Violence has organised daily protests over the election results in front of the election commission. On Sunday evening the protest turned violent and 38 people were detained by the police.

"Complaints of election irregularities need to be properly investigated and addressed," the European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday. "While the right of peaceful demonstration is to be upheld, violence is not the solution and unacceptable; police action must be proportionate and respect fundamental rights within the rule of law. The EU urges for calm and dialogue."

