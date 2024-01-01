Left Menu

Chad opposition leader Masra appointed PM of transitional govt

Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra who recently returned to the central African country following a deal with the ruling junta, was appointed as prime minister of the transitional government, the presidency said on Monday. His appointment could be seen as a move by the junta to appease the opposition after a constitutional referendum in which most opposition political parties have either called for a boycott or a "no" vote.

His appointment could be seen as a move by the junta to appease the opposition after a constitutional referendum in which most opposition political parties have either called for a boycott or a "no" vote. Masra, a staunch opponent of the junta which seized power in April 2021, fled the country after dozens were killed and hundreds injured as security forces cracked down on demonstrations in the capital N'Djamena on Oct. 20, 2022.

The government issued an international warrant for his arrest after he left. However, in late October the government and Masra signed an agreement allowing him to return.

Masra's appointment was announced in a decree read on national television.

