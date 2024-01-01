Dayanidhi Maran compares BJP IT cell to 'Jobless barbers'; BJP says remarks reflects DMK MP's elitist, casteist mindset

Using the proverb 'Jobless barbers catch hold of cats to shave its fur' against the BJP, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has said that those involved in spreading his old videos, especially the BJP, want to gain 'political mileage' by creating ruckus in the society. Responding to the question of a reporter that old videos of his comment related to North Indians and other senior DMK leaders are going viral on social media, DMK MP Maran said, "There is a saying, 'Jobless barbers catch hold of cats to shave its fur'. These people want to create some kind of ruckus, particularly the IT wing of the BJP, which is involved in this. They are trending it at the national level for their political mileage, which will not materialise."

Reacting to the 'Jobless Barbers' remarks made by Maran, BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that these remarks reflect the elitist and casteist mindset of the DMK. "DMK at it again. After insulting Sanatan, Hindu Dharma, North Indians and Hindi, Maran now insults barbers and displays his elitist and casteist mindset. Instead of apologising, Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading and reacting to his rants on North Indian Brothers and Sisters the work of a 'Jobless Barber'. Rahul Baba is busy doing photo ops with kisan, mechanics, etc Will he say if this statement is part of 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'?" Poonawalla posted on X.

Earlier, a clip of DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran went viral, in which he said that Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu end up doing construction work or cleaning roads and toilets. Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai also lashed out at Dayanidhi Maran's jobless barber remark and said that DMK MP excels at degrading someone by his profession or language.

"Degrading someone by profession or language seems to be the only thing DMK MP Thiru Dayanidhi Maran excels in. Instead of apologising, Thiru Dayanidhi Maran calls those spreading and reacting to his rants on our North Indian brothers and sisters the work of a "jobless barber.". With this constant degrading, it is only evident that even the continuous taste of electoral defeat doesn't seem to shake the resolve of the leaders in the I.N.D.I. Alliance," K Annamalai posted on X. After DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's video went viral, he received sharp criticism from the senior BJP leaders.

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said that it is people like DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran that are spreading filth in the country. "Some people clean toilets while others spread filth; people like Dayanidhi Maran are spreading filth in the country. It is up to the people to decide whether they want people who spread filth or the ones who want to clean it," Meenakashi Lekhi said. (ANI)

