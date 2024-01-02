Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia is suffering major losses
Zelenskiy also said there were no real signs that Russia was interested in peace and that any indication that Russia wanted talks signified that Russia was running out of weapons and soldiers. "I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he told the Economist.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published by the Economist on Monday that the notion that Russia was winning the nearly two-year-old war was only a "feeling" and that Moscow was still suffering heavy battlefield losses. Zelenskiy also said there were no real signs that Russia was interested in peace and that any indication that Russia wanted talks signified that Russia was running out of weapons and soldiers.
"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he told the Economist. Zelenskiy also said that hitting Russian strength in Crimea was critical to reducing attacks on Ukraine as was defending cities in the east of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine-based Russian paramilitaries claim cross-border attack
Russian rouble falls to near one-week low versus dollar
Russian PM Mishustin to meet Xi while visiting China for talks this week
German brigade to be combat ready in Lithuania, on Russian border, in 2027
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says new EU sanctions will reduce Russia's war foundation