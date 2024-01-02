Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russia is suffering major losses

Zelenskiy also said there were no real signs that Russia was interested in peace and that any indication that Russia wanted talks signified that Russia was running out of weapons and soldiers. "I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he told the Economist.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview published by the Economist on Monday that the notion that Russia was winning the nearly two-year-old war was only a "feeling" and that Moscow was still suffering heavy battlefield losses. Zelenskiy also said there were no real signs that Russia was interested in peace and that any indication that Russia wanted talks signified that Russia was running out of weapons and soldiers.

"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he told the Economist. Zelenskiy also said that hitting Russian strength in Crimea was critical to reducing attacks on Ukraine as was defending cities in the east of the country.

