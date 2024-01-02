Delhi BJP protests against MCD levying parking charges in colony markets
- Country:
- India
The BJP held a protest in east Delhi on Tuesday against the civic body's move to levy parking charges in small colony markets, party leaders said.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva joined the protest at Keventers Market in Surajmal Vihar in east Delhi.
Addressing the protesters, Sachdeva said the party stood with traders and citizens and would not allow parking charges to be levied at the market.
He applied white paint on a parking board of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
Sachdeva also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over alleged supply of drugs that failed quality standard tests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surajmal Vihar
- east Delhi
- Virendra Sachdeva
- Keventers Market
- Delhi
- Delhi BJP
- Sachdeva
ALSO READ
North East Delhi riots: Delhi HC grants bail to two accused, denies to third in murder case
North East Delhi riots: Delhi Police's special public prosecutor Amit Prasad resigns
Man found dead under mysterious circumstances in northeast Delhi
North East Delhi riots: Court dismisses plea of accused seeking 90 days bail on medical grounds
People hold protest in northeast Delhi over severed heads of three bovines