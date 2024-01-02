Congress to meet for 'Bharat Nyay Yatra', ensuing Lok Sabha polls preparations on Thursday

The Congress party has called a meeting of its General Secretaries, State Incharges and state party presidents for the preparation of the Bharat Nyay Yatra' and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Thursday. The meeting will also be attended by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders.

According to party functionaries, the preparations for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections will also be on the agenda of the meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting.

Earlier last week, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh had informed that a meeting will take place on January 4. "Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi today sounded the trumpet of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There will be a meeting of the PCC president and CLP leaders in Delhi on January 4, 2024, and Bharat Nyay Yatra, which will start under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, its route will be finalized," the Congress leader said.

'Bharat Nyay Yatra' will start on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur and is expected to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Yatra will cover 14 States and 85 districts. Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi lauded the party's Bharat Nyay Yatra and said that the people of North East are very excited about it.

"People are excited because when Bharat Jodo Yatra was taking place, Rahul Gandhi could not come to Uttar Purvanchal, we had told that time that people over there don't have to be disheartened. Rahul Gandhi will come to Uttar Purvanchal because of the love he has for the people of Uttar Purvanchal," the Congress MP Gogoi said. After the announcement of the Congress' Bharat Nyay Yatra, party General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the objective of the Yatra is 'Sabke liye Nyay' (Justice for everyone).

"This Yatra is going to start on January 14th from Imphal and end on March 20th in Mumbai. This Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts. It will cover states like Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra," Venugopal said. When asked about the objective of the yatra, Venugopal said that Bharat Nyay Yatra, the name itself reflecting the objective of the yatra, 'Sabke liye nyay chahiye'.

Earlier, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, and was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories and having lasted more than 130 days. (ANI)

