Left Menu

Three Cong MLAs, MP booked over blockade at police station in Kerala

Three MLAs and a Lok Sabha member from the opposition Congress in Kerala have been booked for staging a blockade at a local police station on January 1 night, police said here on Tuesday.They were protesting at the police station demanding the release of a group of party activists who were arrested for staging a black flag protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues.Police said charges of rioting and obstruction of duty have been registered against them.Tension prevailed at Palarivattom police station in the city on Monday night as Congress workers protested the arrest of their colleagues.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 17:59 IST
Three Cong MLAs, MP booked over blockade at police station in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three MLAs and a Lok Sabha member from the opposition Congress in Kerala have been booked for staging a blockade at a local police station on January 1 night, police said here on Tuesday.

They were protesting at the police station demanding the release of a group of party activists who were arrested for staging a black flag protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues.

Police said charges of rioting and obstruction of duty have been registered against them.

Tension prevailed at Palarivattom police station in the city on Monday night as Congress workers protested the arrest of their colleagues. The protest ended after the police produced the arrested workers before a magistrate in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to their release on bail.

Congress leaders, including Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, and MLAs Uma Thomas, T J Vinod, and Anwar Sadath, claimed that the police mistreated them when they arrived at the police station to inquire about the denial of station bail for the arrested party workers.

''A case has been registered against the MP, three MLAs, and a group of other Congress leaders for rioting and obstruction of police duties. Various sections of the IPC, including 143, 147, 283, read with 149, have been slapped against them,'' a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, strongly criticised the police's actions against Congress leaders and workers.

He alleged that the chief minister had adopted a policy prohibiting protests against him and his government.

Addressing a press conference here, Satheesan also claimed that the police, influenced by leaders of the ruling CPI(M), attempted to falsely implicate Congress workers in the black flag protest incident to send them to prison.

On Monday night, the Congress leaders claimed that the police initially agreed to release the party workers on station bail, but later refused after the intervention of local CPI(M) leaders.

The protesters had also burnt an effigy of the chief minister in front of the police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024