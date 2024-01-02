Declare Tamil Nadu floods as severe natural disaster, provide funds from national disaster funds, CM Stalin urges PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday requested the central government to consider the recent floods in various parts of the state a "severe natural disaster" and provide adequate funds for it from the National Disaster Funds. "The floods in Chennai and our southern districts have not only destroyed public infrastructure but have also thrown countless lives haywire. I would request the central government to declare the floods a Severe Natural Diaster and allocate appropriate funds to Tamil Nadu from the National Disaster Funds," the Chief Minister said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second terminal building of the Tiruchirapalli Airport.

The Chief Minister added that infrastructure has been severely hit after floods ravaged Chennai and districts in the south. "Due to the floods in Chennai and southern districts, infrastructure has been severely affected there," Stalin said.

Asking the Prime Minister to boost connectivity projects in the region, Stalin said that the Madurai airport should be declared an "international airport" and funds for phase 2 of Metro Rail Project Block-2 should be provided urgently. "Madhurai Airport should be announced as an international airport. Funds for Metro Rail Project Block-2 (Phase 2) should be provided urgently. The highway sector should be improved and tollgates should be abolished. From Chennai, the Prime Minister should make arrangements to facilitate direct flights to places like Tokyo," the Chief Minister said.

Stalin also asked the Prime Minister to facilitate Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) to get orders so that MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) workers dependent on it can be protected. "MSME industries dependent on Trichy BHEL are languishing; keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister should facilitate BHEL to get orders. MSME workers will be protected by this," Stalin said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the same event said he was deeply pained and moved by the plight of the flood-hit people of Tamil Nadu, in the aftermath of the devastating tropical cyclone 'Michaung'. The Prime Minister said that the Centre stands with them at this difficult time and would extend every possible support to the state government to help bring them back on track.

Addressing a public event in Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "2023 may be behind us now but the last few weeks of the year gone by were especially difficult for the people of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rainfall and flooding in the aftermath of cyclone 'Michaung' claimed many lives. There was also a significant loss of property. I was deeply moved seeing the desperate straits that the people were in because of the unrelenting rainfall and flooding after the storm. However, I am here to assure each and every one of you that our government (at the Centre) stands with you at this difficult time. We are providing every possible support to the state government and are willing to do more." (ANI)

