Left Menu

UK government defends claim to have cleared 'legacy' asylum backlog

Britain is expected to hold an election this year in which immigration policy will be a central campaign issue. The government on Monday said it had met a pledge made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to clear by the end of 2023 a so-called 'legacy backlog' of 92,000 asylum claims which were made before a June 2022 change in immigration law.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:48 IST
UK government defends claim to have cleared 'legacy' asylum backlog
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government on Tuesday defended its claim that it had met a pledge on processing asylum claims, after opponents cited the government's own figures as evidence the target had not been met. Britain is expected to hold an election this year in which immigration policy will be a central campaign issue.

The government on Monday said it had met a pledge made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to clear by the end of 2023 a so-called 'legacy backlog' of 92,000 asylum claims which were made before a June 2022 change in immigration law. But the opposition Labour Party disputed the government's statement, citing official statistics showing 4,537 of those asylum applicants were still awaiting an initial decision over their application as of Dec 28.

Home Secretary James Cleverly told the BBC that a small number of cases need further work, following the initial adjudication process, due to their complexity. Government figures showed, including the remaining legacy cases, the overall backlog had risen to 98,599.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024