BJP accuses Owaisi of making provocative remarks on consecration of Ram temple

The BJP on Tuesday accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of provoking the country's youths by ''communalising'' the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said both Hindus and Muslims in India have the ''same DNA'', and urged Hindu youths to pledge that no attacker will be able to harm the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He was reacting to Owaisi's reported remarks where, while referring to Babri mosque, the AIMIM asked the Muslim youths if they don't feel the pain that ''the place where we sat and recited the Quran for 500 years is not in our hands today''.

''Young people, don't you see that a conspiracy is taking place regarding three- four more mosques, in which the Sunheri Masjid (Golden Mosque) of Delhi is also included? After years of hard work, we have achieved our position today....

''It should not happen that our mosques are snatched away from us...,'' he said in his address at an event whose video was posted on X by his party AIMIM on Monday.

Reacting to the post, BJP's Information and Technology head Amit Malviya accused Owaisi of communalising the consecration of Ram Mandir.

''Asaduddin Owaisi is doing what he does best, communalising the consecration of Ram Mandir.

''In 2020, two Mosques in Hyderabad, Masjid-e-Mohammadi and Masjid-e-Hashmi were demolished to build the Secretariat but Owaisi, who is Member of Parliament from the city, didn't utter a word,'' Malviya said.

BJP leader Giriraj Singh likened Owaisi to Pakistan found M A Jinnah.

''In 1947, Jinnah left India on August 15, but the ghost of Jinnah remained in India, and it entered people like Owaisi,'' Singh said.

''Owaisi is provoking the youth of the country that your mosques are going,'' Singh said.

''Lord Ram is the identity of India, there are no sons of Babur in this country. Our DNA is the same. One may convert but our ancestors remain the same,'' Singh said.

Singh said Lord Ram belongs to everyone.

''It will be the day of renaissance in India. I want to tell Hindu youths, on January 22, light five earthen lamps and pledge that no Ghazni, Babur or Aurangzeb can even look at the Ram temple, and if they do, respond to them like Maharana Pratap,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)