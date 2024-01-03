Left Menu

BJP minister, MLA openly assaulting Dalit councillors in Meerut condemnable: Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-01-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 00:15 IST
BJP minister, MLA openly assaulting Dalit councillors in Meerut condemnable: Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday took strong exception to the alleged thrashing of councillors in a municipal corporation board meeting in Meerut and asked the government to take immediate action against the culprits.

Members of the BJP and opposition parties came to blows during a Meerut municipal corporation board meeting recently, with both sides accusing each other of insulting and attacking their councillors.

In a post on social media platform X, the BSP supremo said, ''Recently in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, a BJP minister and MLA are openly assaulting Dalit councillors of the municipal corporation, showing their arrogance of power, which is extremely sad, unfortunate and condemnable.'' ''The BJP and its government should immediately take cognizance of this and take strict action against the culprits,'' she added.

A political row had erupted after the incident with the Samajwadi Party alleging that Dalit councillors were targeted by BJP members, who denied the charge.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary and Congress state unit president Ajay Rai have slammed the BJP over the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024