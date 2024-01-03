Left Menu

Acknowledge relief given by Centre: Anurag Thakur tells Himachal CM Sukhu

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said adequate relief had been given by the Centre to Himachal Pradesh and added it is shocking that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is not acknowledging it.

Talking to the media persons on the sidelines of a function here, Thakur said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a lot of affection for Himachal Pradesh and has worked to provide institutions like the AIIMS, IIIT, national highway, central university and railways to the state.

He said that the Congress leaders should instead of making false allegations introspect and see what they had done for the people during the crisis.

The minister said that only those who have been invited to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration should go because a systematic programme has been organised on January 22.

Thakur said that arrangements would be made for the people from Hamirpur parliamentary constituency to go to Ayodhya, adding that people would get a chance to go to Ayodhya in future as well.

He asked the people to celebrate the occasion as Diwali by lighting lamps at their homes as Lord Ram will return to his native place in a befitting manner on January 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

