Left Menu

Ram temple consecration invites limited over lack of space but shrine belongs to all: Karnataka seer

Udupi Pejawar Mutt chief and member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha on Wednesday said no one should feel slighted about not receiving an invitation to the Lord Rama temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya as the temple belongs to all.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:50 IST
Ram temple consecration invites limited over lack of space but shrine belongs to all: Karnataka seer
  • Country:
  • India

Udupi Pejawar Mutt chief and member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Swami Vishwaprasanna Teertha on Wednesday said no one should feel slighted about not receiving an invitation to the Lord Rama temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya as the temple belongs to all. He told reporters in Udupi that due to space constraints inside the temple, many Ram Bhakts including saints, chiefs of mutts, people's representatives and donors could not be invited for the consecration.

No one should think the Ram Mandir is BJP's temple, he said, adding that all devotees will get an opportunity to have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla from the next day of the consecration. "It is a temple that belongs to all Indians and built with people's money collected from devotees all over the world,'' he said.

Devotees should not feel slighted if they have not been given invitations, he reiterated. The Swami said those who have been invited should certainly be part of the ceremony. Many tents and sheds have been erected for devotees to stay on the premises from the next day as it will be difficult for people to sleep out in the open in the biting cold, he said.

Expressing displeasure at the recent arrest of a 'kar sevak' in Hubballi, he claimed that it is a part of an effort to sideline Hindus. The state government should clear the misgivings and confusion among the people in this regard, he said.

The Pejawar seer also said he backed Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna's demand to declare January 22, the day of 'Prana Pratishta' at Ayodhya as a public holiday, respecting the faith and sentiments of Hindus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024